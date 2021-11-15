NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Raymond James

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.93.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUVSF opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $5.87.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

