Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.85.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACHL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Achilles Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Achilles Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 25.0% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 261.1% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,014,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,799 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 164.8% during the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,635,000. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACHL opened at $6.18 on Monday. Achilles Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 17.21, a current ratio of 19.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.81.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Analysts anticipate that Achilles Therapeutics will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

