Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $99.00 target price on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Oracle’s performance is benefitting from the ongoing momentum across its cloud business, driven by strong uptake of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services and Autonomous Database offerings. Healthy adoption of cloud-based applications, comprising NetSuite Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Fusion ERP and Fusion Human Capital Management (HCM) bodes well in the long haul. Solid demand for the Oracle Dedicated Region [email protected] is also anticipated to drive the top line. Oracle’s share buybacks and dividend policy is noteworthy. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, higher spend on product enhancements, especially toward cloud platform, amid increasing competition in the cloud domain from the established players like Amazon and Microsoft is likely to limit margin expansion, in the near term.”

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Oracle from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $93.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.79. Oracle has a 52-week low of $55.56 and a 52-week high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,271,000 after buying an additional 126,611 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $5,100,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.