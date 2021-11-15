Royal Bank of Canada Buys 33,303 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,728 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,303 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,533 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $98,063,000 after buying an additional 1,949,665 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 243.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,456,224 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $55,817,000 after buying an additional 1,032,097 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 807.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 459,332 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,710,000 after buying an additional 408,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $51.23 on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The firm has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

