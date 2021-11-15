B. Riley Increases Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Price Target to $33.00

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Ship Lease from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Global Ship Lease from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Ship Lease currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.25.

NYSE GSL opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.79. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 106.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

