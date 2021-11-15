Insider Selling: Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) EVP Sells 12,187 Shares of Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $1,741,034.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vernon Irvin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,875,750.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Vernon Irvin sold 696 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $104,253.84.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $132.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.15 and a beta of 0.71. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.23 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the second quarter worth about $78,000.

EVBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Everbridge from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

