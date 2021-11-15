Morgan Stanley Lowers Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $81.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

FOUR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.44.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

NYSE:FOUR opened at $68.40 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $55.10 and a 1 year high of $104.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.06 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.43.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 328.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 747.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.