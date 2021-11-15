Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $430.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MA. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $425.71.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $363.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $348.11 and a 200 day moving average of $361.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $312.38 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, Riverpark Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.