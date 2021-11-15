CGI (NYSE:GIB) PT Raised to C$131.00 at Scotiabank

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$127.00 to C$131.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GIB. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.46.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $89.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. CGI has a one year low of $67.91 and a one year high of $93.93. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CGI will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in CGI by 101.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,984 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 74.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,949 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CGI by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,992,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,076,000 after acquiring an additional 811,595 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in CGI by 946.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,042,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the second quarter valued at $16,355,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

