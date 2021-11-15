CGI (NYSE:GIB) PT Raised to C$131.00 at Scotiabank

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$127.00 to C$131.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GIB. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.46.
Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $89.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. CGI has a one year low of $67.91 and a one year high of $93.93. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in CGI by 101.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,984 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 74.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,949 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CGI by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,992,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,076,000 after acquiring an additional 811,595 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in CGI by 946.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,042,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the second quarter valued at $16,355,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.
CGI Company Profile
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).
