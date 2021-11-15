Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Malvern Bancorp were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLVF opened at $16.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $127.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $19.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Malvern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits.

