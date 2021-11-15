Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 91,243 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 836.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 463,627 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Centrus Energy by 244.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 96,557 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in Centrus Energy by 13.0% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 773,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,642,000 after buying an additional 89,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Centrus Energy by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after buying an additional 53,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Centrus Energy during the first quarter worth about $879,000. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $445,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

LEU opened at $85.59 on Monday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $88.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 83.91 and a beta of 2.60.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $2.53. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 24.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

