Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.69% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $26,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 86.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,045,000 after buying an additional 277,849 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 157.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after buying an additional 147,324 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $4,504,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $3,506,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 727.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 52,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 45,749 shares during the period. 57.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $65.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.07. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.93 and a 1-year high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $786.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.48%.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.