Royal Bank of Canada Has $7.69 Million Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.05% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $7,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $47.87 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.31.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

