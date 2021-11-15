Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 2,285.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 562,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $26,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLOK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 300.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $61.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.29. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $64.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.