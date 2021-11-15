Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 113.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,034 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $27,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $166.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $114.26 and a 52-week high of $181.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.50.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

