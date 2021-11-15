Critical Comparison: CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) versus Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) and CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nutanix and CyberArk Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutanix -74.17% N/A -28.92% CyberArk Software -11.09% -4.96% -2.22%

Nutanix has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyberArk Software has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nutanix and CyberArk Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutanix 0 4 10 0 2.71 CyberArk Software 0 3 14 0 2.82

Nutanix presently has a consensus price target of $45.82, indicating a potential upside of 31.55%. CyberArk Software has a consensus price target of $191.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.95%. Given Nutanix’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nutanix is more favorable than CyberArk Software.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.8% of Nutanix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of CyberArk Software shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Nutanix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nutanix and CyberArk Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutanix $1.39 billion 5.35 -$1.03 billion ($5.01) -6.95 CyberArk Software $464.43 million 16.56 -$5.76 million ($1.40) -140.58

CyberArk Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nutanix. CyberArk Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nutanix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CyberArk Software beats Nutanix on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric. The firm products are offered through the Acropolis and Prism brands. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

