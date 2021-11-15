Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 21.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 698,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $27,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 433,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,357,000 after purchasing an additional 162,923 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 253,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,805 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 1,162.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 209,910 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 214,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 158,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares during the last quarter.

MSOS stock opened at $32.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average is $35.32. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $55.91.

