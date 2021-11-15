Piper Sandler Boosts Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $63.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.19.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average of $41.96. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tapestry by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639,782 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Tapestry by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,848,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $167,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,897 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $86,541,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Tapestry by 299.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,715,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $111,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $82,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

