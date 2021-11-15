Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $357.06.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $372.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.92. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $375.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.41%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.