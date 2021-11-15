Credit Suisse Group Cuts Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $105.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on shares of Magna International and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Magna International from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magna International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Magna International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $86.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.77. Magna International has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,776,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,549,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 48.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after buying an additional 348,205 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,990,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 17.6% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,136,000 after buying an additional 228,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

