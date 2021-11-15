Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Raised to $51.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target boosted by MKM Partners from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.19.

TPR stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average of $41.96. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 87,873 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 178.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,379 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 142,568 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Tapestry by 74.5% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 684,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 292,428 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Tapestry by 867.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 583,133 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,355,000 after purchasing an additional 522,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Tapestry by 5.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 194,285 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

