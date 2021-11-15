Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) PT Raised to $120.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.22.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $106.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.14. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $106.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter worth about $8,072,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter worth about $1,363,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 166.5% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 572,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,028,000 after buying an additional 357,736 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter worth about $1,782,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 8.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

