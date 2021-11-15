Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a peer perform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Health Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.20.

NYSE BHG opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.55. Bright Health Group has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). On average, research analysts forecast that Bright Health Group will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 50,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $479,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adair Newhall purchased 16,276 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $167,968.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 82,528 shares of company stock worth $813,551.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHG. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,744,520,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $364,352,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $748,106,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,388,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,147,000.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

