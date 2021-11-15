NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on NPCE. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuroPace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.
Shares of NASDAQ NPCE opened at $14.00 on Thursday. NeuroPace has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 18.32, a current ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPCE. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.
NeuroPace Company Profile
NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.
