NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NPCE. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuroPace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NPCE opened at $14.00 on Thursday. NeuroPace has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 18.32, a current ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that NeuroPace will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPCE. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

