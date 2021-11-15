B. Riley Boosts Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Price Target to $15.00

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an e+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.20.

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.86. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $72,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

