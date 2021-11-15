Celanese (NYSE:CE) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CE. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.81.

Get Celanese alerts:

NYSE:CE opened at $170.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Celanese has a 1-year low of $115.42 and a 1-year high of $174.04.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.03%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Celanese by 27.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Celanese by 19.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 794,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,068,000 after buying an additional 127,810 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 448.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,498,000 after buying an additional 253,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Celanese by 2.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.