Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Given New $550.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $630.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
FICO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $522.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $543.71.
Fair Isaac stock opened at $375.67 on Thursday. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $370.52 and a twelve month high of $553.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $412.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.
In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,710,000 after purchasing an additional 319,723 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,692.8% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,417,000 after purchasing an additional 62,684 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,262,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 634,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,888,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,092,000 after purchasing an additional 51,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.
Fair Isaac Company Profile
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
