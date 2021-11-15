Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Given New $550.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $630.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $522.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $543.71.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $375.67 on Thursday. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $370.52 and a twelve month high of $553.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $412.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,710,000 after purchasing an additional 319,723 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,692.8% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,417,000 after purchasing an additional 62,684 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,262,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 634,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,888,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,092,000 after purchasing an additional 51,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

