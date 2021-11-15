Zacks: Brokerages Expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.21. Century Casinos also reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Century Casinos.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $116.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

CNTY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Century Casinos by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,579,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Century Casinos by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 33,685 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Century Casinos by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 928,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after acquiring an additional 259,893 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Century Casinos by 465.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 626,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 515,874 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Century Casinos by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 36,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $444.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55. Century Casinos has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $16.44.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Casinos (CNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.