Benchmark Begins Coverage on Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $507.32.

DPZ stock opened at $513.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $488.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.90. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $548.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

