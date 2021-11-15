HMN Financial (HMNF) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

HMN Financial (NASDAQ: HMNF) is one of 117 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare HMN Financial to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get HMN Financial alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for HMN Financial and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A HMN Financial Competitors 395 1665 1402 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 1.27%. Given HMN Financial’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HMN Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HMN Financial and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HMN Financial $46.91 million $10.30 million 7.40 HMN Financial Competitors $833.66 million $84.32 million 14.94

HMN Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than HMN Financial. HMN Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

HMN Financial has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HMN Financial’s competitors have a beta of 0.61, meaning that their average share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.2% of HMN Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of HMN Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HMN Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMN Financial 30.47% 13.79% 1.51% HMN Financial Competitors 19.61% 8.37% 0.96%

Summary

HMN Financial competitors beat HMN Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc. is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Rochester, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.