Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) SVP Sells $313,072.52 in Stock

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,018 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.14, for a total value of $313,072.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mary Kay Ladone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,923 shares of Hill-Rom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total value of $453,298.84.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $155.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.21 and a 200 day moving average of $131.42. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.07 and a 12-month high of $155.34.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.97 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRC. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRC. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

