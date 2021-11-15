Wayne Withrow Sells 4,000 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $257,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wayne Withrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of SEI Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $191,850.00.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $64.68 on Monday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $64.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.22 and its 200 day moving average is $61.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEIC. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SEI Investments by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

