Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 629,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,479 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Essent Group worth $28,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Essent Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 25,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

ESNT opened at $46.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average of $46.68. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $39.62 and a 52-week high of $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 61.29%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.93%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

