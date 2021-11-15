Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,113 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MGY shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $20.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 2.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

