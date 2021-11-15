Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Integer were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Integer by 9.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,025,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,624,000 after purchasing an additional 92,645 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 61.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,663,000 after buying an additional 91,795 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 24.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 394,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,370,000 after buying an additional 77,184 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 52.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after buying an additional 42,615 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 18.0% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 262,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,692,000 after buying an additional 39,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $1,017,224.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,970,260.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $246,328.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $88.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.39. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.52 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.84.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $305.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.23 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Integer’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

