Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,306 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,415 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Old National Bancorp worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 33.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Austin M. Ramirez purchased 5,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

ONB stock opened at $18.24 on Monday. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

