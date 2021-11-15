Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,945 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,317 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDRX shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

In other news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,151.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $16.39 on Monday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

