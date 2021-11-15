Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 682,102 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 412,030 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 110,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,649,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of YPF opened at $4.30 on Monday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

