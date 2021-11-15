Credit Suisse AG Sells 803 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Murphy USA worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,021,000 after purchasing an additional 307,858 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,405,000 after purchasing an additional 123,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,754,000 after acquiring an additional 47,370 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total value of $119,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE MUSA opened at $183.63 on Monday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.47 and a 52-week high of $184.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.82 and a 200-day moving average of $150.35.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

