Credit Suisse AG Sells 57,117 Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 57,117 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,155,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912,874 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 7,977,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,070,000 after purchasing an additional 339,134 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,373,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGL opened at $9.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is currently 180.18%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

