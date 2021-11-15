Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,274,000 after acquiring an additional 61,922 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,715,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,795,000 after acquiring an additional 155,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,482,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,658,000 after acquiring an additional 71,554 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,372,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,234,000 after acquiring an additional 359,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after acquiring an additional 82,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $22.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.40, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KRG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

