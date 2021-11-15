6,400 Shares in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth $135,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 40.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth $257,000. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $48.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.24. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 92.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.39%.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $101,902,226.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489 over the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays upgraded Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

