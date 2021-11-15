Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $234,000 in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,794,000. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $869,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $870,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,974,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,026,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $22.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.32. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CGNT. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

Cognyte Software Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.