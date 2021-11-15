Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $238,000 in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AI. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 127.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.78.

In other C3.ai news, insider Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $695,215.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 337,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $16,659,133.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,376,684 shares of company stock worth $65,401,740 over the last ninety days. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $47.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average is $52.92. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

