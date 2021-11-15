Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,689 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Park National were worth $14,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Park National by 136.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Park National during the first quarter worth about $214,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Park National during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Park National by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park National by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $138.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Park National Co. has a 1-year low of $98.30 and a 1-year high of $141.96.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.02. Park National had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 33.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Park National Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRK shares. Boenning Scattergood raised Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

