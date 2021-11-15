Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,557,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.35% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $37,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 175,707 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter worth $1,946,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 195.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 534,424 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 293.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 460,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 343,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 791,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HLX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $573.38 million, a P/E ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.56. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $180.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.62 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

