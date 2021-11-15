State Street Corp Purchases 80,806 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,660,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,806 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $39,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

NYSE:TUP opened at $18.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $899.39 million, a PE ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 2.78. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. The company had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.