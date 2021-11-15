Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) PT Raised to $43.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SUN. UBS Group cut shares of Sunoco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $40.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Sunoco has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $42.57. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sunoco will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Sunoco by 3,181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 219,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sunoco by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Sunoco by 804.6% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 57,370 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth $1,802,000. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

