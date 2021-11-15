XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) PT Raised to $87.00 at Citigroup

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $53.40 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
XPEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.31.
NYSE XPEV opened at $48.53 on Thursday. XPeng has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 8.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.71.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 14.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 227.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601,257 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 39.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,348,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,417 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 0.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,680,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,435,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 103.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.34% of the company’s stock.
XPeng Company Profile
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.
