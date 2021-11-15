XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) PT Raised to $87.00 at Citigroup

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $53.40 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.31.

NYSE XPEV opened at $48.53 on Thursday. XPeng has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 8.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.71.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $582.55 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 14.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 227.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601,257 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 39.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,348,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,417 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 0.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,680,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,435,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 103.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

