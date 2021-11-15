PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PowerSchool’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PowerSchool from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.38.
Shares of PWSC opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.78. PowerSchool has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $36.56.
About PowerSchool
PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.
